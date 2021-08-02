Enforce church rules

With the next elections just about a year away, politicians can sense that time is running out for them as they try to reach the voters and sell their candidature. Of course, there is nothing wrong with that; they have a right to woo the voters ahead of the August 2022 General Election.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about entirely different circumstances that need to be seriously taken into account. It has been established, for instance, that public rallies are among the biggest spreaders of the deadly virus.

As the people follow the politicians to the various venues to interact with them and listen to their speeches, they tend to throw caution to the wind and flagrantly breach the health protocols. The need for social distancing is ignored, and so is the wearing of face masks in public.

Elected leaders

It is a shame that many, especially elected leaders, who should know better, have forgotten what happened immediately after the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu in June.

There was an explosion of infections in Kisumu that necessitated stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the 13 western Kenya counties. The health authorities have done their best but the challenge persists.

Politicians are an incorrigible lot. They seem to care only about their personal gain and some have no scruples about endangering the lives of the very people they expect to vote for them next year. If what happened at the weekend is anything to go by, churches are becoming a popular venue for the premature election campaigns.

Then, some top national leaders took their campaigns to churches, swelling the congregations in contravention of the Covid-19 restrictions. When the politicians arrive, even the church leaders tend to look the other way.