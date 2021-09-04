Enforce building rules

The past few weeks have been terrible for the construction industry. On the spot are contractors, the regulators, and, of course, the owners of the buildings that have collapsed, claiming nearly 10 lives.

Coming under scrutiny are not just the national agencies that enforce construction standards, but also the approvals by the national and county governments. Nairobi and Kiambu are experiencing a construction boom in response to a high demand for housing, with many buildings rising to more than six floors. There is a grave risk if these structures are built without proper supervision.

Besides the two recent fatal incidents, a jittery public has also been treated to the worrying sight of a precariously leaning structure in Kiambu County.

Whenever such incidents occur, blame games ensue. This is okay, as it helps to audit the processes to confirm whether the rules and regulations were followed. However, the lives lost will never be brought back even if the culprits are identified and punished.

Where shoddily constructed buildings are brought down, as will definitely happen to the leaning structure, human and material resources that could have made a difference if properly used go to waste.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has distanced itself from the Kiambu building, saying it did not approve its construction. It is laying blame at the feet of the Kiambu County government.

This is the least of our concerns. Both the NCA and the county government have expert personnel to enforce safety at construction sites. If the required standards have not been met, they must stop the work until compliance is confirmed.

It is no secret that some contractors and developers bribe inspectors to look the other way as they take shortcuts to save costs and end up compromising safety.