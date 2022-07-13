Enforce boda boda rules

The Ministry of Transport has come up with stringent rules that, if implemented effectively, have the potential to weed out rogue elements from the burgeoning boda boda industry.

The new rules require boda boda operators to form savings and credit societies (saccos) with at least 100 members. The proposed saccos are required to furnish the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) with identification details of their members, the registration numbers of motorcycles operating under every sacco and the geographical area where the listed riders ply their trade.

A registered sacco will be required to report to the NTSA within 24 hours in case any of their members is involved in a fatal accident or has been linked to a sexual assault case.

The rules deserve support as they could end, once and for all, cases where boda boda operators disappear without a trace after causing fatal accidents. There is also a need to curb cases where criminals masquerading as riders rob or sexually assault motorists at scenes of accidents—as happened on Professor Wangari Maathai Road when a Zimbabwean diplomat was harassed by a rowdy group of boda boda riders in March. Besides, many motorists have been harassed or had their vehicles vandalised or set ablaze by riders after they were involved in an accident with a boda boda.

The proposed saccos, besides easing traceability of criminals in their midst, should be tasked to ensure that riders have valid driving licences, comply with the prescribed safety measures and meet all other legal requirements. The police have been complaining that, while the motorcycle taxis are a convenient means of transport and source of livelihood for many, they have become a security threat.