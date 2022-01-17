End youth voting apathy

The political parties that are keen to seriously compete and grab power cannot afford to ignore youth. They would do so at their own peril, as the young people are a key demographic, whose vote can make a huge difference in any election. According to available statistics, Kenya is a relatively young country, which, in 2017, for instance, had young people making 61 per cent of its population.

These are people aged between 15 and 24. The UN estimates Kenya’s youth at more than 9.5 million, or over 20 per cent of the population. On reaching 18, they are eligible to vie for leadership or vote. But they are also easy to compromise through bribery or sheer manipulation. As a result, youth don’t always play that pivotal role in influencing local and national affairs.

As the August general election approaches, the top political parties are worrying about voter apathy among youth. They have, therefore, unveiled elaborate plans to convince the youth of Kenya to enrol as voters when the IEBC begins its second and final mass voter registration before the major poll later in the year. An earlier round last October enlisted only 25 per cent of the targeted six million new young voters.

Many youth, the electoral agency explains, do not see voting as important and yet decisions directly affecting their lives will be made by the leaders to be elected. The parties are eyeing youth numbers to boost their chances of grabbing the mandate to run the country.

ODM, Jubilee Party, United Democratic Alliance, Wiper Democratic Movement and Amani National Congress see their fortunes tied to their ability to encourage more young people to get registered and vote.