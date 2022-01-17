End youth voting apathy

  • The young people are a key demographic, whose vote can make a huge difference in any election.
  • The UN estimates Kenya’s youth at more than 9.5 million, or over 20 per cent of the population.

The political parties that are keen to seriously compete and grab power cannot afford to ignore youth. They would do so at their own peril, as the young people are a key demographic, whose vote can make a huge difference in any election. According to available statistics, Kenya is a relatively young country, which, in 2017, for instance, had young people making 61 per cent of its population.

