End varsity applicants’ pain

Accessing the official portal to choose university and tertiary courses is proving to be such a big challenge for many students. This is a needless obstacle to realising the promise to streamline and enhance efficiency in the delivery of government services.

For nearly a fortnight, some have tried and failed to get into the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPs) portal, even after paying Sh1,500 through e-Citizen.

The KUCCPs chief executive officer, Dr Agnes Wahome, has acknowledged the frustration of the students and their parents. But though blaming e-Citizen for the hitch, she said there is no cause for alarm. Yesterday, the deadline was extended.

It’s good that the government has finally gained full control of the e-Citizen self-service and payment portal following fears over the safety of the data and money it handles, reportedly after an out-of-court settlement with the system’s inventors.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu had raised concern over the accountability for the billions of shillings transacted daily through the platform. More than 19,000 public services are being provided, up from 5,000 during the launch last June, with the daily revenue rising from Sh50 million to Sh350 million. Her concern over the safety of data and funds with the platform fully under the control of a private entity has apparently been quickly addressed by the authorities.

The government has pledged to streamline payment for public services through the e-Citizen portal to ease access for Kenyans throughout the country and enhance efficiency. Unlike in the past, when students would have to physically go to the universities to confirm their applications and course choices, this can now be done online.