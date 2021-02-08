End unrest in schools

There was a heated debate recently when Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha suggested that corporal punishment should be reintroduced in schools as a means of curbing the rising indiscipline and destruction of facilities. A serious crisis is raging in the educational institutions that calls for urgent attention.

Sadly, the situation is getting out of control. At the weekend, students torched dormitories in two schools in Bomet County. The past month or so has seen massive destruction with dormitories and other vital school facilities being set ablaze. This has left the authorities racking their brains for solutions.

Parents have been warned that they will pay for the cost of repairs or replacement of the razed buildings. For the many poor parents, this would spell doom. Previously, there have been token blanket levies for the repair of damaged facilities.

Hopefully, the sterner punishment will get the students thinking about the mess they are likely to get their parents into and restrain themselves. But there’s no guarantee for that.

Raging madness

The authorities have also warned that students’ particulars will be recorded if they are involved in riots and that the information will be used to deny them opportunities.

The raging season of school unrest must be brought to an end. This is why we fully agree with the Education authorities that errant students must not be allowed to mess up in one school and be transferred to others.

The principals and other teachers must also play their professional roles much more effectively. They must instil discipline in the learners and also ensure fairness in handing out punishment to the offenders.

Lastly, the students sometimes have genuine grievances which are either ignored or mishandled, sparking the riots in schools. All the various education stakeholders must put their heads together to end the raging madness in schools.