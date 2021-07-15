End this lawlessness

The northwestern region of the country has over the years been notorious for deadly inter-community conflicts often disguised as the ‘traditional pastime’ of cattle rustling. Underneath is a bare-knuckle fight for resources that is, in fact, criminal activity.

As recent reports have confirmed, the cattle stolen are not merely meant to be used as bride price for the meat finds its way to Nairobi and other major towns with the proceeds lining the pockets of a few people driven by sheer greed.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is in the region to meet leaders of the warring communities in Elgeyo-Marakwet County in the wake of recent clashes there that have claimed at least five lives. In the delegation is Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and local political and community leaders. In the past three weeks alone, 15 people have been killed and 500 animals stolen in raids.

We are dealing with a menace that has persisted for generations, fuelled by the ease with which the masterminds obtain sophisticated weapons. It is a vast region whose harsh terrain makes it difficult for the security personnel to pursue, subdue and arrest the perpetrators of the lawlessness.

True, the government is building roads and other infrastructure to ease access to these remote regions. After all, the residents are Kenyans like any other and entitled to a share of the national resources to improve their welfare. But the local leaders cannot escape blame. What we hear most of the time is a blame game between the leaders of the rival communities.