End the Kemsa circus

In August last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta gave investigative agencies 21 days to bring masterminds of the “Covid millionaires” scandal to book. He also ordered the Health ministry to upload the names of all Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) suppliers on the tender portal in 30 days.

However, one year and four months later, investigative agencies are still taking Kenyans on a circus that is embarrassing the country’s resolve to fight corruption, especially in an entity that receives billions of shillings from donors every year.

Apart from three top officials who were suspended and staff being harassed as a group, nobody has been charged in court. That is a complete departure from previous scams.

Needless to say, the case gets weaker by the day as culprits get time to bury evidence. Kenya does not lack examples of how such delays have aided disappearance of critical evidence.

This week, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is, for the umpteenth time, questioning Kemsa officials over the scandal — perhaps one of the country’s most shameless scam. Officials at the agency conspired with briefcase companies and took advantage of a health crisis to rob the country of billions of shillings meant to shield Kenyans from a pandemic.

Some individuals were just “walking past” the Kemsa offices only to be handed tenders. Backdated commitment letters were issued, in blatant breach of the procurement laws. Kemsa handed Sh3 billion contracts to a dozen firms to deliver items that were not covered in its 2019/2020 approved budget with some irregular bids going to well-connected individuals.

Some well-known politicians were also roped into the procurement frenzy. Relatives of top families in the country were also on the table when the Sh7.8 billion was shared. At the end of it all, Kemsa would be left to deal with losses from the Sh6.2 billion stock stuck in its warehouses.