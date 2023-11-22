End tea price standoff

All is not well in the tea industry, a major foreign exchange earner and source of decent income for growers. It is a pity that a decision intended to streamline the sub-sector is, instead, yielding negative returns.

As a result of an auction price standoff, tea stocks are overflowing in depots. The crisis was sparked by an impasse over minimum prices fixed by the government on the Mombasa Tea Auction, the main outlet for the commodity.

About 60 per cent of the stocks sent to the weekly auction over the past six months are still being held in the warehouses, which is bad news for the key players in this otherwise lucrative industry.

Having warehouses full of unsold tea simply means farmers are being denied income and other players along the value chain, including transporters and suppliers of goods and services to the factories, are also adversely affected.

The standoff could not have come at a worse time. The good rains in many parts of the country have increased tea output. The Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA), which represents large-scale plantations, has blamed the standoff on the government-dictated minimum price of $2.43 (Sh370) per kilogramme.

Fixing the price for Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) teas last year was, of course, meant to lock out ‘cartels’ and safeguard farmers’ interests.

The only problem is that such unilateral decisions end up disrupting the market. The government price has put off buyers, triggering the crisis. Therefore, there is more tea but it cannot be sold. Any crop that is unsold after two auction trials is relegated to a sale window, where the price is lower. It is, of course, a doomsday scenario that could drive small-scale farmers and producers out of business as buyers prefer fresh tea.