End Tanzania poll row

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli may have been sworn in yesterday for his second and final five-year term, but his controversial poll victory has left a blot on the country’s electoral system.

It’s, indeed, a sweet win that will enable him to solidify his legacy by wrapping up his unfinished business from the first term. However, Tanzania has invited international scrutiny over the conduct of the just-concluded elections.

As President Magufuli rolls up his sleeves to resume his no-nonsense working style, his opponents are hurting.

His first move, however, should be to try to heal the wounds from this election, whose results the opposition has flatly rejected. Today, East Africa’s and one of the continent’s most stable democracies has taken a beating over this one election.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), taking advantage of incumbency and the strong-arm tactics favoured by President Magufuli, has whittled down the opposition, driving the country back into a situation akin to the single-party dictatorship.

The CCM took nearly all the seats in the National Assembly. This was possible because the government made it almost impossible for the opposition to campaign. Their rallies were banned and supporters brutalised. The playing ground would not have been more uneven.

However, this is an opportunity for President Magufuli to magnanimously forget that he was the candidate of one of the parties and embrace all Tanzanians.

After all, he is the only President of Tanzania and all the citizens deserve to be served and protected by him. He should hold out an olive branch to his opponents and encourage national reconciliation to enable Tanzania to forge ahead with progress and development for all.

The East African region will also be expecting him to help revamp the lacklustre co-operation in recent years. Tanzanians should now put the bitter election rivalry behind them and enable their country to tackle its socio-economic challenges for prosperity.