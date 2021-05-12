End Somalia-Kenya spat

Editorial

  • The neighbours are at loggerheads with Kenya banning flights to and from Somalia. 
  • On Tuesday night, Somalia vowed to issue an “appropriate reaction” to the flights ban.

The latest escalation of the row between Kenya and Somalia is not in their best interests. Just days after the restoration of diplomatic ties following mediation by Qatari leaders, the neighbours are at loggerheads with Kenya banning flights to and from Somalia. 

