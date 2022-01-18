End snarl-ups at border

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The build-up is so huge it has overwhelmed the health officials conducting the tests.
  • The delays risk rolling back gains such as reduced time to transport cargo from Mombasa. 

The Covid-19 test snarl-up stretching more than 70 kilometres to the Uganda border is punishing truck drivers with long days on the road besides huge losses for transporters and businesses. It was created by Ugandan officials demanding Sh3,600 for the test and a build-up of truckers after they went on strike for about three weeks.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.