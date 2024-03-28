End school cash delays

There is finally some good news for schools and universities as the government released their delayed financial allocations. For the secondary schools, the money has come rather late in the day as they are closing for the end of the first term holiday.

However, this is a really welcome development. The release of the capitation has brought some desired relief to the schools. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced the release of Sh30.5 billion for the secondary school education capitation as well as funds for loans and scholarships for university students.

Under the new higher education funding model, the money goes directly to the institutions while loans for the students’ upkeep are sent to their individual bank accounts or mobile phone numbers.

Suppliers are already making a beeline for the schools to demand debt repayments. The principals, who have had a rough time convincing creditors that there was no money to pay them, can now settle some of their financial commitments by clearing the most pressing of their pending bills.

Some head teachers had been considering closing schools earlier due to the serious financial constraints. Others have been dragged to court for defaulting on debts. They should now prudently go about meeting their obligations so that they do not find themselves in a mess when schools reopen in a month’s time.

While Sh16 billion will go to the Free Day Secondary School Education (FDSE) programme, the public junior secondary schools will receive Sh7 billion. Schools have been incurring huge debts with suppliers and this is compounded by the delays in releasing funds.