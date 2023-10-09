End road levy impasse

The decision to exclude the 47 counties from sharing the billions of shillings collected through the Road Levy Maintenance Fund (RMLF) for two financial years has ruffled feathers for obvious reasons. It has opened a new battle front between the two levels of government over the control of the Sh100 billion collected by the Kenya Roads Board every year.

This follows last month’s adoption by the National Assembly of a formula that excludes the counties from the RMLF billions in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 financial years. It is a sharp contrast to the situation in the 2015/16 and 2020/21, when 15 per cent of the RMLF collections went to the counties, which had wished to have this raised to 20 per cent.

But this is not the first time governors have felt shortchanged. Over 10 years since the advent of the devolved system, the national government is still reluctant to release some functions that should by now have been transferred to the counties. Health, agriculture, education and energy are among them but are still largely controlled by the national government under the guise of policy formulation and implementation.

The governors have been lobbying Parliament to rescind its decision, which they view as an attempt at eroding the gains from devolution. The leaders of the devolved units have thus threatened to go to court, citing unfair and unconstitutional treatment as it is their mandate to build county roads.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intervened, appealing for an out-of-court settlement of the impasse. A consultative meeting is scheduled for next week involving county governments, the Ministry of Roads and other stakeholders.