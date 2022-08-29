End perennial hunger

Commitments by governors in arid and semi-arid areas to address the cyclic cases of drought-instigated hunger that causes many deaths gives fresh hope that such a national shame will soon end.

The county chiefs, sworn in last week for a five-year term ending in 2027, have the aspirations of a hungry population on their shoulders, demanding food on the table and a long-term solution to this problem that has plagued them for decades.

For the governors of Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, Laikipia and Marsabit, whose hunger pangs are the worst, the work starts now. With the National Drought Management Authority estimating that up to 4.35 million Kenyans will be in urgent need of food assistance by October, such a joint effort could not start any sooner.

They should immediately marshal resources for urgent short-term solutions like food packages, purchase of weak livestock and provision of water for use by people and livestock.

But as we have said before, these quick fixes are not enough. Governors need to fundraise aggressively, locally and internationally, and with the funds set up long-term irrigation projects and farm input subsidy programmes that ensure food production is not costly and, therefore, it’s sold at an affordable price. This is considering that we are a country of contradictions—like the mismatch of food going to waste in one county while, in another, people starve to death.

This is also the point where inter-county synergies, regional economic blocs, the national government and the Council of Governors can come in to ensure this is put to a stop once and for all. Importantly, however, every coin must be used prudently as any whiff of corruption in such funds would be a betrayal of a vulnerable population.