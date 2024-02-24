End passports crisis

The endemic banditry in the North Rift and the passport racket at the Immigration Department are two issues that have been giving Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki sleepless nights in his key docket. He has had to issue directives and follow up to ensure implementation.

Prof Kindiki has made several inspection visits to Baringo County and neighbouring areas to assess the bandit challenge, demonstrating his commitment to tackling the problem. He has also been to the Immigration Department at Nyayo House, Nairobi, sometimes making impromptu calls to assess the situation.

Of the two, it should have been much easier to deal with the cartels undermining the issuing of the travel document. Some months ago, the problem was a printing machine breakdown. There is a backlog of passport applications, whose processing is being hampered by logistical hitches deliberately created to benefit a few crooked people.

On Friday, the CS announced a crackdown on the cartels to blame for the inordinate delays in issuing passports. But he conceded that suppliers’ dues have also not been settled and promised to do so. And he fingered corruption for undermining the programme started last year to improve State Department of Immigration and Citizen services.

Kenyans needing passports to quickly travel overseas for business, to seek medical services or for education are frustrated. Some have had to give up on offers that would have improved their lives. He has now given the department three months to solve the problem.

The government must deliver services to enable citizens to enjoy their full rights. The CS has warned that the culpable officials will be removed from service. But the people are tired of unfulfilled promises and threats that do not yield any results.