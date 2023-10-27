End of era as last KCPE candidates set for exam

The last cohort of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates are set for the final examination after yesterday’s rehearsals. This marks a major transition from the 8-4-4 education system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

It is the culmination of reforms in the education sector to come up with a system that should better serve the country by imparting knowledge and honing learners’ practical skills. The KCPE exam and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will be done in the same period.

About 1.4 million learners are expected to sit this year’s KCPE, the highest number in the history of the exam. Another 1.2 million Grade Six learners will undergo their assessment.

Both exams begin on Monday, October 30, and end on Wednesday, November 1. For 38 years, schools and learners have fought so hard for top positions in the KCPE exam.

The announcement of results always evoked a lot of excitement and merrymaking in the schools that excelled. In those that did not do well, there was utter disappointment.

The education authorities deserve kudos for the corrective measures such as the scrapping of the ranking of individual candidates and the best schools. This had spawned cutthroat competition that fuelled cheating, leading to a crazy situation where some puffed-up young learners found the going tough after benefiting from the exam theft.

But teachers who taught subjects or headed schools in which students continuously posted excellent results earned themselves promotions or rewards. Some 360,000 candidates sat the first KCPE exam in 1985, which ushered in the 8-4-4 system. Nearly four decades later, the focus is on the CBC, with learners being tested through the KPSEA. The objective is to produce job creators and not jobseekers.

The 8-4-4 system - eight years of primary education, four years of secondary learning, and four years of university education - was characterised by cutthroat competition for high ranking of students and schools. After widespread cheating, ranking was abolished.