End of ARV row good

A six-month standoff that threatened to erode the gains in the fight against HIV/Aids is over. Reason has prevailed and the Sh2.1 billion consignment of HIV drugs donated by the United States should now soon reach the people who desperately need them.

The anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs have been stuck at Mombasa Port for that long in a row that should never have arisen in the first place. At grave risk are 1.5 million HIV patients, who have been struggling as a result of the shortage of the key drugs.

The donor wanted the life-prolonging drugs distributed by the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (Meds), a faith-based agency, while the government insisted that the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) should do the job. Mark you, this is a donation and the Americans had every right to have a say in who distributes the medicines.

As the two ‘bulls’ fought for nearly half a year, it is the ‘grass’ — the people who need the medicines — who have suffered. Also holding back the supplies is a taxation dispute.

However, it is encouraging to hear that the two governments have now reached a compromise to unlock the impasse. Hopefully, the supplies will be moved soon to reach places that have been reeling under a severe shortage of ARVs.

It is not difficult to see why the donor has no faith in Kemsa. The government agency has lately been embroiled in massive corruption with billions of shillings stolen. Little progress has been made in pursuing the culprits to recover the misappropriated funds.

For its part, Meds has distinguished itself for promoting healthy lives among those infected with HIV.