End Huduma confusion

By Editorial

What you need to know:

  • For the CBK, Huduma Namba will form a key part of the national digital payment system.
  • But for Immigration Department , the Bill may interfere with its operations.

The mixed views by state agencies on the Huduma Namba biometric identification scheme paints a worrying picture that deserves some attention. While some, like the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), support it, others such as the Immigration Department and the electoral agency have issues with some of the proposals of the Huduma Namba Bill 2021 that seeks to make the National Integrated Identity Management System (Niims) law.

