End Huduma confusion

The mixed views by state agencies on the Huduma Namba biometric identification scheme paints a worrying picture that deserves some attention. While some, like the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), support it, others such as the Immigration Department and the electoral agency have issues with some of the proposals of the Huduma Namba Bill 2021 that seeks to make the National Integrated Identity Management System (Niims) law.

For the CBK, Huduma Namba will form a key part of the national digital payment system. The bank says the biometric scheme will be used in digital payments like person-to-person or bank transactions under its newly launched National Payment Strategy for the period 2022-2025. That makes sense from a business transaction point because customer identification has become a critical regulatory requirement in financial services to limit fraud and money laundering.

But for Immigration, the Bill may interfere with its operations through repeals on the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Service Act, 2011 (Service Act). It holds that the immigration function determines the sovereignty of a state with defined boundaries. It argues that the mainstay of a sovereign state is to control entries and exits on its borders — a position that stands at risk since the Bill seeks to replace immigration officials with Niims officers.

Such differences paint a bad image of the whole Huduma Namba plan and the state should ensure consensus among all parties before the Bill is passed in Parliament.