End football stalemate

On Friday, the beleaguered Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wrote to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) seeking to withdraw the national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, from the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers. The double-header between the Starlets and Uganda is scheduled for February 14-23 as part of the last qualifying round.

Suspended FKF Secretary-General Barry Otieno told Caf Secretary-General Veron Mosengo-Omba on January 20 that the federation was unable to prepare the team after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the body and appointed a Caretaker Committee on November 11, last year over claims of financial impropriety, a matter that is in court.

Otieno’s letter has led to Caf cancelling the match, infuriating the CS, the Caretaker Committee’s chairman, Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera, and the nation. Ms Amina and Mr Ringera have since issued a statement and written to Caf insisting that the match is still on with the Starlets having been in camp at Kasarani since Tuesday. Caf are yet to respond.

Handling the Kenyan football situation has been dicey as both Caf and world football governing body Fifa insist on elected federations running the sport and are slow to embrace government-appointed caretaker committees. That leaves the sport in a Catch-22, an unfortunate state of affairs that has innocent players used as pawns in the supremacy battle pitting KFF against the government. The government must explore ways of further engaging Fifa and Caf with a view to unlocking the impasse lest players and fans continue suffering.

We hope the Starlets will eventually honour the fixture, which would help to develop the women’s sport, which has seen tremendous progress lately with many young players making it to the European professional leagues.