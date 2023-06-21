End fertiliser row now

The livelihoods of some 650,000 small-scale tea farmers, and the economy, are in jeopardy as procurement wars and in-fighting at Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) threaten the purchase of subsidised fertiliser, risking derailment of the critical programme.

Already, a court has stopped the procurement of 92,290 metric tonnes of NPK 26:5:5 fertiliser by KTDA as companies fighting for the multimillion-shilling tender battle it out legally.

That is worrying since it is likely to have far-reaching implications on tea farmers across the country, especially the targeted small-scale ones, who heavily rely on subsidised input. Tea ranks among Kenya’s main export commodities and major foreign exchange earners, and therefore, nobody or nothing should come between farmers and farm inputs.

Importantly, the timing of the subsidy programme is related to the crop season, when it is essential to apply fertiliser to tea. Delays in distributing the fertiliser could result in stunted crops, thus poor harvest, leading to low income for those who depend on it. And the low incomes from the tea will not only affect the farmers but also the economy, which needs foreign exchange from the export of the produce.

KTDA must put its house in order and ensure that farmers get enough quality fertiliser, and at the best prices in the market, in good time. The agency leadership must remember that farmers’ interests come first and work to address the hitches that risk affecting a critical sector of the economy.