End ethnic imbalance in public sector jobs

Our country has always distinguished itself for guaranteeing equal opportunities to all citizens. This is enshrined in the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

Kenyans of all walks of life must never be discriminated against for whatever reason. It is more so in the access to basic public services such as health and education.

The same principle applies to access to employment in the public sector. All eligible Kenyans must be enabled to apply for any vacancies, which must be fairly filled.

In recent years, the emphasis has been on ensuring the face of Kenya in appointments to all the positions in government ministries, departments and agencies.

Jobs in the parastatals must be open to all Kenyans who qualify for the positions to try their luck. It has, therefore, come as a big shock that the lion’s share of the jobs in the ministries and State Departments are now occupied by members of only two communities.

Kikuyu-Kalenjin affair

The civil service should never be reduced to a Kikuyu-Kalenjin affair. It is a shame that those mandated with filling the positions have allowed this to happen.

The Constitution guarantees the right of all Kenyans to live and work anywhere in the country. It should be left to individuals to decide where they wish to live, work or look for opportunities.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says in response to a query on equal representation in recruitment to State agencies that out of the 75,031 positions, members of the eight-million strong Kikuyu community have taken 16,691 slots or 22.25 per cent, while 10,565 or 14 per cent of the jobs are held by Kalenjins, whose population is 6.3 million.

A whole nine communities do not feature in public employment at all. The PSC report lists the Luhya third with 8,879 or 11.83 per cent of all the public jobs. The Luo control 7,774 or 10.36 per cent and the Kamba 6,874 or 9.16 per cent. Kenyan-Europeans have one slot or 0.0013 per cent and Kenyan Asians 34.