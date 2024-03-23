End doctors’ strike to curb agony of patients

As the stalemate between the striking doctors and the government continues, there is suffering by patients in public hospitals and health centres.

Of course, the impact is also being acutely felt in homes, as critically ill people have limited access to medical care.

The majority of poor Kenyans rely on government hospitals for treatment. They will be hoping that the hardline stances by the parties concerned are eased so that healthcare resumes.

There was hope as senior government officials and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) representatives held talks in Nairobi on Thursday.

However, eight hours of reportedly tense closed-door discussions failed to end the strike. The doctors boycotted work more than a week ago and there is still no light at the end of the tunnel.

Both parties should not shut their eyes and ears to the suffering of Kenyans. Many were hoping white smoke would emerge from the roof of the venue of this crucial parley.

Despite the intervention of Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, there is no indication that the standoff will end soon.

It has left patients requiring urgent medical interventions in a dire situation. A court ordered the talks also attended by Cabinet Secretaries Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury), Moses Kuria (Public Service) and Florence Bore of Labour.

There are two key issues of contention. One is the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement and the plight of interns.

Public Service chief Koskei’s stated desire is to see an end to the work boycott. The last major strike in 2017 lasted 100 days and it is hoped that there will be no repeat of that. Dozens of patients died for lack of attention during that strike. It is very likely that even now, some patients have died due to the doctors’ absence.