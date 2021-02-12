End cricket stalemate

The Nairobi Invitational Cricket League (NICL), the only active cricket competition locally, resumes tomorrow with group matches, which will be followed by quarterfinal fixtures. The huge interest in the league shows players are hungry for the game.

The league, which was formed last year by cricket clubs dissatisfied with Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association’s operations, was suspended in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It resumes just a month after a new team led by former cricketer Kanti Rabadia has taken over the running of NPCA.

The NPCA officials, led by chairman Rabadia, former national cricket team manager Davinder Bharij, who was elected vice-chairman, and Secretary Narendra Patel, should use the occasion to bring on board more clubs, with a view to ending wrangles in Kenyan cricket.

With no national league in place, the local cricket depended on the NPCA league to produce and prepare players for national team assignments. Wrangles at the Cricket Kenya (CK) saw teams boycott the NPCA League in 2019 in favour of the new NICL league. With both NPCA and CK in disarray, Kenyan cricket has sunk to a new low as officials engage in endless court battles.

This is why the changes at NPCA and the resumption of the NICL is good news for Kenyan cricketers.

NPCA, being the biggest affiliate of CK, should work with other stakeholders to effect reforms at the federation. The sooner the wrangles at the federation are settled, the faster cricket activities will resume nationally. The International Cricket Council (ICC) will then resume funding local cricket activities.