End county fund delays

The delay in the release of funds to counties has become a perennial problem. Not long ago, operations in nearly all the counties almost ground to a halt as the Senate could not agree on a formula for the allocation of funds.

There was a celebration when the deadlock was broken but the joy appears to have been short-lived.

Bearing the brunt of the financial hitch are the staff, who are still waiting for their September and October salaries.

Naturally, the governors accuse The National Treasury of delaying the remittances. What exactly could be the reason? It would be unreasonable of the Treasury mandarins to just hold onto and later release the funds.

The more plausible explanation is that the national government is struggling to raise the money.

As we have argued before, the solution is to end the counties’ reliance on the national government for funding.

Disbursement of funds

The disbursement delays always bring the counties to a near-standstill, casting doubt on the viability of the devolved units.

It’s imperative that counties explore and harness the resources within their jurisdictions to generate own revenue.

As some of the counties have shown, boosting their own capacities and forging regional blocs that enable the pooling of resources for infrastructure projects are part of the solution. There is no reason, for instance, why the coastal counties cannot come together to tap marine resources and tourism.

According to Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, governors are deeply concerned about the late disbursement of funds. They are not only unable to pay salaries but it has stalled the implementation of county budgets and development projects, undermining service delivery.

However, counties have also become the devolved centres of graft and mismanagement. These vices must be curbed as counties identify areas where they can generate their own revenue and enhance their independence.