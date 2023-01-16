End cholera menace

The cholera outbreak in the country is a calamity that should by now be one for the history books.

It is unfortunate that, in this day and age, the country’s public health system has not fully managed to eradicate cholera. Experts attribute the latest flare-up of cases to poor water and sanitation hygiene and the biting drought in parts of the country.

Drought impairs the reach for clean water; people are likely use contaminated water to meet their needs.

The increasing cholera cases show laxity by public health officers, whose roles include educating the people about best practices for preventing outbreaks. The slackness is evident in the rising number of unlicensed street food vendors, whose product is consumed by many.

In the peri-urban areas, unregulated waste disposal is not only filthy but also shows lack of concern for the impact of the environment on health. Ignorant people who pile dirt onto others and pollute clean water sources are among the contributors to the spread of cholera.

It is time the Health ministry’s Department of Public Health woke up from its slumber and created more awareness of hygiene and sanitation around the country. Public health officers deployed across the country must also be vigilant and ensure that they fulfil their mandate of taking care of people’s right to good health, right from the grassroots level.