End boxing wrangles

The battle between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA) will adversely affect boxing.

In a move praised by many countries, IOC withdrew its recognition of IBA and then AIBA over concerns of massive judging, refereeing and financial irregularities besides governance issues.

This is after a number of openly rigged decisions at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and financial mismanagement under former President CK Wu. Uzbek Gafur Rakhimov took over from Wu but was labelled a “leading criminal” by the US, which he refuted.

Even after Rakhimov was replaced by Russian Umar Kremlev in 2020, IOC has consistently accused IBA of ignoring issues they wanted addressed before IBA could regain its status.

Kremlev vowed legal redress after 69 IOC members voted in June to expel IBA from the Olympic movement; one voted against while 10 abstained.

IOC held its own qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (delayed to 2021 owing to Covid-19), locking out IBA.

World boxing has been thrown in limbo further by the formation of the splinter World Boxing (WB), which includes the US and the UK.

WB was to hold its first elections in Germany yesterday, even as IBA prepares for its Congress on December 9 in Dubai with only seven months to the Paris Olympics.

Instructively, Boxing Federation of Kenya is allied to IBA while the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) said it will stick with IOC.