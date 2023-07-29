End abuse by foreign soldiers

Relations between nations should be defined by mutual respect and bilateral gain. This is the principle that is supposed to guide cooperation between the United Kingdom and Kenya. However, the Defence Co-operation Agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom has been prone to abuse at the expense of the host country.

Though Kenya derives some benefit from the spending as a ready market for products and logistical supplies for the British soldiers, the training every year of 1,000 Kenya Defence Forces soldiers, and building of infrastructure, the host communities have continued to pay dearly for this.

In response to crimes often committed by British soldiers during training, Kenyan MPs are now seeking an amendment to the agreement to include murder among the offences triable under the jurisdiction of the host nation.

The British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) has been flouting Kenyan and international law on crimes by soldiers and environmental conservation, as the culprits have been getting away scot-free. The soldiers have been committing physical and sexual abuse of Kenyan women.

A fire started in 2021 by British soldiers in Nanyuki, whose consequences have claimed 50 lives and the murder of a Kenyan woman 20 years ago, whose killer remains at large, are examples. The inferno also killed six elephants.

Environmental assessment shows that it will require the planting of 300,000 trees over 50 years for the area to fully recover. Destruction of the fragile ecosystem in Lolldaiga Hills Conservancy, which is also home to endangered wildlife, caused ecological damage and decimated indigenous tree species.