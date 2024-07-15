Enable release of funds to avert crisis in counties

A crisis is looming in the counties as a result of President William Ruto’s sacking of his Cabinet.

Though hailed as an opportunity for a fresh start to enable the President to pick a new more competent team, it should not lead to disarray in the functioning of the devolved units.

The 47 counties are a means through which public resources are channelled for national development. The devolved units have in just over 10 years enabled the transfer of substantial resources from the centre to the grassroots, enabling impressive progress.

With the Cabinet axed, this is likely to hamper the preparation of the cash disbursement schedule for this year. This is a key government function that is likely to be adversely affected and is a matter the President and his remaining team should address.

There are fears that without a fully constituted Cabinet, many government decisions, especially those affecting the counties, might remain pending.

Delivery of services

The last cash disbursement for the current financial year, ending June 30, has not yet been received. The President dismissed his 22 Cabinet secretaries and the Attorney-General following the anti-tax protests that forced him to decline to assent to the Finance Bill, 2024.

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary prepares the annual cash disbursement schedule following the enactment of the County Allocation of Revenue Bill. It is then submitted to the Senate in line with the Public Finance Management Act for the monthly disbursements from the Consolidated Fund.

The counties need the funds for their critical functions to enable the delivery of services to the people.

The Constitution stipulates that the counties’ share of national revenue must be transferred to them without any undue delay. When he dissolved the Cabinet, the President announced that the principal secretaries would undertake the functions of the CSs.