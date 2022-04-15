Enable needy students to take up Form One slots

The dreams of top but needy 2021 KCPE examination candidates selected to join the leading national and extra-county schools could go up in smoke due to lack of fees. Unless urgent steps are taken, they stand to miss those opportunities. This will be a major setback in the government’s affirmative action to launch the young people on their way to becoming successful future citizens.

It is a tall order for children from the remote marginalised regions and those from the informal settlements in Nairobi and other major towns to compete in the exam with their counterparts from the well-endowed regions. This is why Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha ensured that priority was given to the needy bright candidates in the Form One selection.

The beneficiaries are from informal settlements in Thika, Nyeri, Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret. Some 881 students from slums were placed in national schools in affirmative action. Should they fail to join Form One for lack of school fees, they are likely to end up swelling the numbers of unemployed youth. And this will be the surest way for them to slide back into semi-illiteracy and oblivion.

It is laudable that out of the ministry’s award of 9,000 full scholarships through the Elimu Yetu scheme, 4,000 will go to the children from the slums. However, the need is much greater, calling for support from other quarters. The MPs, through the constituency development funds, and bursary allocations under county governments, come in handy.

Also crucial is private sector support from financial institutions, such as Equity Bank and KCB. There are also individual well-wishers and philanthropists. Their scholarships and bursaries are essential and they should be commended and encouraged to give more.

Head teachers must not give out the slots for the needy children, who will not have reported to school within two weeks due to financial constraints. The fees in Category A national and extra-county schools is Sh53,000 a year, Category B is Sh40,000 and the special needs secondary schools, Sh12,790.