Enable IEBC for fair poll

With just under a year to the next General Election, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) needs to urgently put its house in order. This is the only way it will be able to fully discharge its mandate.

Its biggest challenge so far is the apparent apathy in voter registration. Only 800,462 new voters have been enrolled out of the targeted 4.5 million, with just a week to the November 4 deadline. This has necessitated crisis talks involving the commission and the National Assembly’s Budget Committee.

Despite a heightened campaign by politicians, many eligible Kenyans have yet to turn up. This is disturbing as the voter’s card is the most vital document that enables the people to have a say in the choice of their leaders by casting their ballots. Failure to register as voters disenfranchises the people and they will have no right to complain about the leaders who will get the nod next August.

One of the biggest handicaps has been the lack of national identity cards among mostly among Kenyans who have attained the age of 18. No wonder, some top politicians are hoping that the IEBC will consider another round of mass registration early next year.

The committee has ruled out the extension of mass voter registration due to financial constraints. Whatever the case, the IEBC must be enabled to deliver a credible election. This is the minimum that Kenyans expect. It is even more important, considering the astronomical Sh41 billion budget.