Enable IEBC for fair poll

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • IEBC's biggest challenge so far is the apparent apathy in voter registration.
  • Only 800,462 new voters have been enrolled out of the targeted 4.5 million.

With just under a year to the next General Election, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) needs to urgently put its house in order. This is the only way it will be able to fully discharge its mandate.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.