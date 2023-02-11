Emulate Magoha legacy

The accolades showered on former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who was given his big final sendoff at his home in Siaya County yesterday, manifests the rich legacy he has left behind.

The late Prof Magoha was eulogised by his former boss, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as an exemplary public servant.

He has also been mourned by ordinary Kenyans, whose lives he touched during his career as a top medic and senior civil servant.

He will be remembered for three distinct phases of his life. The first was his 10-year tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi from 2005 to 2015.

He distinguished himself as a no-nonsense administrator who guided the university to greater heights.

His next station was as chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council, where his name became synonymous with the fight against cheating in national exams. He is credited with restoring public confidence in the exams.

His last job, which he held until the August 9, 2022 elections, was as Education minister. He was abrasive alright, but he delivered the goods.

CBC curriculum

As CS, he made a huge contribution to the introduction of the new Competency-Based Curriculum. He was on the road most of the time inspecting the progress in the construction of additional classrooms.

His steering of the education sector during the Covid-19 pandemic was exemplary. He deserves kudos for the restoration of the normal school calendar after the Covid-19 disruptions.

Like any other human being, Prof Magoha may have rubbed some people the wrong way in the execution of his duties, but his motivation was never personal gain.

It was for the good of the country and his contribution to the stability in the education sector will always be cherished.