Empower cohesion agency to deal with hatemongers 

The ongoing debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has sharply divided the population. But that is hardly surprising, given that the country’s politics has historically been divisive and confrontational.

This is what plays out every electoral cycle and precisely what we must deal with. We need to end political violence and create a society where politicians compete amicably and individuals and communities co-exist and respect diversity.

This is why we acknowledge the proposals by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), contained in a strategic plan launched this week. The proposals focus on pre-emptive action and establishment of early warning systems to monitor potential threats to peace and rein in perpetrators of violence.

Negative ethnicity

The country is gearing up for elections next year where the incumbent President is stepping down after completing the statutory two terms, creating room for stiff competition for the top job. In such a scenario, hate speech, negative ethnicity and violence easily play out. We must guard against that. The violence witnessed after the 2007 elections taught us how fragile our situation is.

The NCIC has a statutory responsibility to facilitate and promote equal opportunities, good relations, harmony and peaceful co-existence among communities. However, the commission is handicapped in delivering on that mandate due to budgetary and legal constraints. For example, the commission lacks investigative and prosecutorial powers. This needs to be addressed.