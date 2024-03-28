Embrace transition to use of electric vehicles

Electric mobility is the future the country has not embraced as readily as it should. It is often talked about in snippets, without much conviction. And whatever the reasons may have been, the standard gauge railway (SGR) was a missed opportunity to go electric.

While we chose diesel trains for the SGR, our neighbours Ethiopia and Tanzania have shown that electric transportation is the modern way, besides being environmentally friendly.

President William Ruto has given an indication of the direction he wishes to take by promising to introduce electric motorcycles, which would be a big boost for the boda boda passenger and cargo business. But the government seems to have gone slow on it, though pushing the electric mobility agenda.

The launch of the first Electric Mobility Draft Policy should inject new vigour into this crucial socioeconomic development. The government plans to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs), which is long overdue.

A document unveiled by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has guidelines on the development of electric mobility. The environmentally safe vehicles should gain priority on the roads, railway, air and even maritime transportation.

As the automotive industry shifts from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs, we should not be left behind. European governments have a deadline to end the manufacture of diesel-gasoline engines in the next 10 years to meet carbon dioxide emission targets.

This is precisely why Kenya should seek to partner with the private sector, international investors and academic institutions to build the necessary infrastructure to enable that shift. There is a need to improve how we travel, boost the economy and protect the environment.

The draft has incentives for EV adoption and support for local manufacturing to encourage the switch to e-mobility. It will save the taxpayer billions of shillings in fuel and maintenance costs and make transportation more affordable.