Embrace HIV prevention

There is no cure for HIV/Aids and no indication that it will be found soon. The best safeguard against the deadly disease, therefore, is prevention. The creation of awareness for people to avoid infection is critical.

Since the transmission is mainly through unprotected sex, people must be sensitised to use condoms or abstain. They must also avoid reckless behaviour such as the use of injectable drugs. Experts say there is an increase in infections because of increased drug abuse.

However, it is commendable that there has been a 53 per cent decrease in new infections since 2010, and over 60 per cent reduction in related deaths. The anti-HIV campaign is having the desired impact but the foot must remain on the accelerator pedal. To ensure that those infected live fairly normal lives, access to anti-retroviral drugs must be stepped up.

Any other methods that can help to reduce the grave challenge are welcome. One is the push to make male circumcision mandatory. It could stir angry reactions from communities that traditionally do not circumcise males. However, it could prove useful as it is said to be a vital prevention.

Instead of using force sensitise people about the advantages. One, it is a healthy practice with no side effects. This is a grave health matter that should not be politicised or trivialised. It is, of course, not the cure but a useful preventive measure.

A draft Bill tabled in the National Assembly seeks to make male circumcision mandatory and to be supervised by qualified personnel. It should transition from a cultural tradition to a medical practice.