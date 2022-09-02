Embrace dialogue to resolve health docket disputes

Health, which is a devolved function, remains a tricky assignment for the counties, and it could get worse. It is, of course, quite true that the counties were ill-prepared when they were asked to manage health services. Some progress has been made, but there is still a lot of work to do.

However, the latest and most disturbing development is a case in which all the 47 counties have sued the Ministry of Health over the establishment of an authority that they claim will take away their functions. They are also opposed to changing the name and mandate of an anti-Aids parastatal. The governors see this as an attempt by the ministry to control the health docket, which has been devolved since 2013.

It will be recalled that some years ago, the counties found themselves entangled in a huge financial burden over medical equipment that was leased for them by the national government. Most of the equipment has been lying idle in some public hospitals. The plain truth is that the counties lack the capacity to make good use of the machines. But worse, they were not involved in their procurement.

Having struggled to provide health services, the counties feel that they still do not have enough say, and the governors feel that decisions directly affecting them are being made elsewhere.

Auditor-General reports have revealed shocking details about the expensive leased medical equipment lying idle in some county public hospitals. Interestingly, some counties have yet to receive kits they had signed for with the national government, despite paying millions of shillings every year for them.

Now, the governors are up in arms over the establishment of the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority and the changing of the name of the National Aids Control Council despite the devolution of health services.

Of concern is the tendency for intra-governmental disputes to be taken to court. This amounts to the government fighting itself, the obvious loser being the taxpayer, who expects services. There is a need for collaboration and consultations to resolve differences.