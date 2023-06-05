Embrace dialogue to avert a Finance Bill fallout

The Finance Bill 2023 is proving to be the most divisive issue at the moment, continuing to polarise a nation coming out of deadly anti-government protests that claimed several lives and destroyed property.

President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have taken centre stage, warning MPs who will vote against the bill of dire consequences. Although the President did not disclose what action would be taken against his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers, DP Gachagua has declared that dissenting MPs will be denied funds for “roads” (projects).

The controversial bill, which has wide-ranging proposals, also contains the mandatory three per cent housing levy. President Ruto seems determined to go the whole hog. As the party leader, he has the right to whip his MPs to support his policies. However, he should, instead, be persuading them to vote for it.

As the people’s representatives, the MPs should actually make the decision on whether the bill is good for the country. They should vote with their conscience and not out of coercion.

The threats undermine the principle of separation of powers. The Legislature should work with the Executive for the country’s good. But Parliament should not be at the beck and call of the Executive. The President can express his opinion but not dictate to MPs on how to vote on a particular bill.

It is, therefore, unfair to threaten MPs over the discharge of their rightful mandate. The President is, of course, the Head of State first and then a party leader, and his actions should unite the Kenyan people indiscriminately. This is tricky, of course, as he certainly feels that he will be the loser should a bill that he has so heavily invested in is shot down in the House.

There is still room for dialogue, however. Some key stakeholders, including the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Federation of Kenya Employers and Media Owners Association, have expressed concerns over some of the proposals.