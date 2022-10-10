Eliminate barriers to boost regional trade

President William Ruto has, within the very first month of his administration, already visited three neighbouring countries to reaffirm solidarity and commitment to work together for mutual benefit. While in Tanzania at the weekend, he reiterated the need to boost economic cooperation. This is crucial as the relations between the two neighbouring countries have often been characterised by unfounded sibling rivalry and suspicion.

The President first visited Ethiopia to witness the launch, in Addis Ababa, of gigantic telco Safaricom’s investment that will bring the countries closer to each other. Next, in Kampala, he joined President Yoweri Museveni for celebrations marking Uganda’s 60th independence anniversary.

In Dar es Salaam, the Kenyan leader reassured President Samia Suluhu Hassan that he will continue the close ties promoted by his predecessor, President Uhuru Kenyatta, since she took over the mantle from the late John Pombe Magufuli.

Bilateral trade is on the up. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic having severely hampered trade, with movement restrictions, the prospects are much better. And as President Ruto pointed out, the balance of trade has lately been in favour of Tanzania, indicating the huge potential benefit for both peoples.

The two are major trading partners with Kenyan exports to Tanzania having rose by 46 per cent to $236.7 million, the highest growth in the region. The good run has been made possible by the ongoing elimination of non-tariff barriers. Tanzania’s exports to Kenya last year jumped by 95.3 per cent, nearly double, bringing the total value to $449.9 million.

This is a welcome departure from the feuds and spats of the past that often resulted in trade bans and other retaliatory measures. Trade officials have now been tasked to iron out the sticky 14 out of 68 trade barriers that had been identified.