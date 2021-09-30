Electricity reforms must be executed with urgency

Kenyans have persistently expressed outrage over high electricity costs. The costs are highly inflated due to poor business practices by Kenya Power. Electricity supply is inefficient, hence lengthy power outages.

Kenya Power suffers serious management challenges, including questionable procurements, poor infrastructure and inability to curb power leakage. In particular, the utility entered into skewed contracts with independent power producers (IPPs) that charge exorbitant rates with the cost, unfortunately, passed on to the consumers.

This week, President Kenyatta directed Kenya Power to slash the costs by 30 per cent by December. He also directed that the company renegotiate its contracts with IPPs and cancel those that are irregular and unjustified. The President’s directive is informed by a task force report that identified major rip-off of Kenya Power by IPPs.

We concur, Kenya Power has to review its engagement with IPPs. Uncoordinated contracts should be stopped. Costs of power must fall. Kenya Power has to be shaken up, restructured and reshaped if it’s to deliver affordable and reliable energy. It should also be insulated from political interference.

Kenyans have suffered a lot and should no longer be held captive by wheeler-dealers who entered the power supply chain two decades ago on a “temporary” basis but ended up becoming a permanent feature. Kenya should be ready to fight those IPPs locally and internationally.

It’s significant to note that the President also shook up the management of the Energy ministry, redesigning long-serving Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and the Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge to other portfolios. Thus, the incoming CS Monica Juma must implement the recommendations and spearhead the transformation of Kenya Power.