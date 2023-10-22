El Nino forecast change calls for Met’s accuracy

After all the hype, fears and frantic preparations for expected heavy El Nino deluge, President William Ruto has revealed that no such a thing will happen.

Coming from such a high-level source, this information should be a huge relief to Kenyans.

Instead, the President explained, the country will only receive heavy rainfall. It will thus experience the usual October-December short rains season that will not necessarily cause the massive destruction witnessed during past El Nino events. The worst was in 1997.

The downgrading of the El Nino forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) and its regional associates is an interesting development. Even as the President asked farmers to use the heavy rains to grow enough food for the country, the Met is yet to issue an official announcement on the matter.

Ideally, for such a huge about-turn, one would have expected an official function addressed by the President but accompanied by weather experts. This one amounts to a bit of the unmasking of the scientists for not doing their job properly.

Early last month, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) announced, through its Climate Prediction and Adaptation Centre (Icpac), the possibility of the region experiencing El Nino rains. Several weeks later, the KMD, taking the cue, advised Kenyans to brace for the deadly deluge. That was endorsed by the World Meteorological Organisation.

With programmes rolled out by the national and county governments in readiness for the expected deadly deluge, suspicion has emerged that this could have been an orchestrated ploy by some officials to lay their hands on public funds. Besides, the emerging state of uncertainty once again raises queries on the ability of the KMD to make accurate weather forecasts. Indeed, there has been some improvement in recent years, with the weatherman making credible predictions.