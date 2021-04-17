Eject rogue police officers

There are some rotten eggs in the National Police Service (NPS) that continue to erode its image and make a mockery of all the good intentions in the discharge of its cardinal duty, which is maintenance of law and order. The top police leadership has in recent years committed to instilling discipline in its officers and ensuring efficiency in operations.

Without such efforts, there would be total disorder and chaos, which would severely undermine the rule of law. Crime poses a big threat to the society. While internal mechanisms may work, there are loopholes that are exploited through insider knowledge. The NPS’s effort to root out evil from its ranks is boosted by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), which owes its formation to growing clamour for reforms in the police service.

It has gained public confidence from its past interventions to push for justice against errant police officers. Ipoa’s pledge to fully investigate a recent case in Nairobi, in which a young man was reportedly shot dead by police at his home, is welcome. The officers are said to have accused the man of being a drug peddler. Be that as it may, they should have arrested and arraigned him, as all are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

We hope Ipoa will speed up the investigation, as the victim's family, other relatives, friends and neighbours have alleged that the officers who were involved in this incident were on their usual extortion mission. The Mountain View Estate incident comes at a time police officers are using brutal and extortionist tactics for their personal benefit under the guise of enforcing Covid-19 protocols. The pandemic has in the past one year wrecked the lives of Kenyans, with rising deaths and loss of jobs.

It's extremely callous of any police officer to take advantage of the scourge to punish the very people they are paid to protect.

As Ipoa goes about establishing what actually happened so that anybody culpable can face due process, the police leadership should strive to put its house in order.