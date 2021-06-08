Efforts to strengthen the prosecution are welcome

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Many cases are lost just because of poor prosecution and, by extension, shoddy investigation.
  • A strong prosecution is good for the country and every effort must be made to strengthen the institution.

The fresh drive to strengthen and empower the Directorate of Public Prosecutions is vital for enhancing the administration of justice. Effective function of the judicial process rests on the competence and speed of prosecution of cases. Many cases are lost just because of poor prosecution and, by extension, shoddy investigation.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.