Effect thoroughgoing public sector reforms

Once again, the government is faced with the arduous task of reforming parastatals and public universities to create efficiencies and maximise returns. This is inevitable because the country can no longer continue to keep loss-making institutions without doing anything about them.

Unfortunately, the renewed drive is being informed by recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), yet we have known all along the institutions needed a new start. The external push is fraught with perils, as witnessed in the past during the Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) of the 1990s.

That notwithstanding, the country has bloated corporations, most of which do not deliver. Some have been making losses for years and are perceived more as enterprises for employing cronies, doing supplies business and eating from the public coffers.

Universities present another unique challenge. For two decades, there was massive expansion of universities without proper planning. Rather than add value, the universities ended up duplicating programmes, gobbling up resources and creating a large pool of unemployable graduates. The institutions became bloated and unsustainable. Cumulatively, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani projects that the government needs some Sh382 billion to keep the corporations afloat in the next five years.

It is time for hard decisions. First, the corporations should be compelled to carry out structural and financial reforms. Second, a number should be merged to end duplication of roles. Third, some should be wound up because they are beyond salvaging.