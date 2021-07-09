Effect thoroughgoing public sector reforms

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • For two decades, there was massive expansion of universities without proper planning.
  • The universities ended up duplicating programmes, gobbling up resources and creating a large pool of unemployable graduates.

Once again, the government is faced with the arduous task of reforming parastatals and public universities to create efficiencies and maximise returns. This is inevitable because the country can no longer continue to keep loss-making institutions without doing anything about them.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.