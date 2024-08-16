Education CS should seek to avert strikes

The looming crisis in the education sector is escalating with two teachers’ unions having issued strike notices and university lecturers also threatening to withdraw their services.

These are bound to have devastating consequences, as schools are preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in October. Also likely to be disrupted are the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) tests for Grades 6, 7 and 8.

Strikes over pay are planned when schools open at the end of the month and the universities in early September. The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has issued a strike notice, protesting delays and non-payment of salaries. It will take effect as the new academic year begins.

Uasu has accused the public universities of failing to remit pensions and statutory deductions and also withholding its members’ bank loan repayments.

While one institution managed to pay 65 per cent of the lecturers’ July net salaries, another totally failed to do so. These institutions deduct money from the employees’ salaries but do not remit it to even their Saccos.

Salary increments

For their part, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) announced last week that they would ask their members to stay away when schools reopen for the third term on August 26.

Kuppet registered a dispute with Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, saying that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has not addressed the grievances it had raised. Teachers say their salary increments for July were not effected and yet the TSC is not saying anything.

The teachers’ unions are demanding the implementation of the second phase of the 2021–25 collective bargaining agreement, and granting 46,000 teachers on contract permanent and pensionable terms, and the promotion of 130,000 others.