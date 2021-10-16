Educated leaders needed

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The High Court’s declaration of the degree requirement as unconstitutional is a blow to those who want high-calibre MCAs.
  • It is in the politicians’ interest to improve themselves by gaining more knowledge to function more effectively.

The importance of formal education has never been in doubt. This is why every family, community, and country allocates substantive resources to ensure that its members get a good education. In fact, it is one of the most powerful tools to transform individuals and communities. The more a society is educated, the more it is civilised, responsible, sensitive, and mindful of the rights and duties of its members.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.