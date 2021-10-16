Educated leaders needed

The importance of formal education has never been in doubt. This is why every family, community, and country allocates substantive resources to ensure that its members get a good education. In fact, it is one of the most powerful tools to transform individuals and communities. The more a society is educated, the more it is civilised, responsible, sensitive, and mindful of the rights and duties of its members.

As part of the reforms to improve the quality of leadership in the grassroots, a law was passed to make it mandatory for Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) to have a university degree. It was well-intended and captured the spirit of the 2010 Constitution but has been the source of controversy, leading to a court case.

The High Court’s declaration of this law as unconstitutional has sparked off celebrations among politicians who had feared it would block their path. Some of those, who have been pursuing university education, have bragged that they will now abandon their courses. The ruling is, of course, a blow to those who want high-calibre MCAs.

Judge Anthony Mrima's finding that, among others, the law violated the Constitution as public participation was not undertaken, has thrown a lifeline to the majority of the current MCAs and aspirants in the 2022 General Election.

However, in general, having more people with higher education in the context of our devolved system of government largely enhances the capacity to shape a better society. This does not mean that there are no bad leaders who are well-educated or poorly educated but good leaders. That is not the point. Through education, we develop critical and logical thinking to make sound and independent decisions.

It is, therefore, in the politicians’ interest to improve themselves by gaining more knowledge to function more effectively. A higher level of education will equip them with the capacity to pass good laws, policies and budgets.