Educate youth to shun violence in elections

Youth, defined in the 2010 Constitution as the people aged between 18 and 34, will play a major role in the campaigns and voting in the August 9 General Election. This is a potentially influential group, accounting for more than half of the voters. However, it’s also a demographic that is easy to manipulate through bribery, incitement or other illegal means to swing the vote in favour of those pulling the strings.

As has been noted in the past, this segment of the population often demonstrates shocking voter apathy. In this year’s voter registration, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) targeted to enlist six million young voters who had attained the majority age of 18 since the last time the agency conducted such a drive. This was expected to raise the total number of registered voters to 23.6 million from 19.6 million in 2017.

Even after two rounds of mass voter registration campaigns, however, many of the young people showed little interest in getting enlisted. But as the campaigns heat up, it’s the youth who will make up the bulk of the crowds and rowdy cheering squads of rival politicians. It’s also these young people who usually fan or engage in violence.

Registered voters

Recent surveys have shown that nearly 80 per cent of youth were registered as voters this year, compared to 98 per cent of those aged 45 and above. Opinion polls have indicated that 89 per cent of the young people registered don’t intend to vote.

This, no doubt, explains why the IEBC has rolled out a special campaign to educate the youth on voting and the need to shun violence. It targets university and other college students.

The Institutions of Higher Learning Voter education programme is meant to help to improve young people’s participation in the coming elections. They are being educated on not just campaigning and voting but also on shunning violence and promoting peace before, during and after the polls.