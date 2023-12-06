Edible oils import saga calls for thorough probe

The raging controversy over whether or not the edible oils imported recently are safe for human consumption has created some confusion. Initial reports indicated that the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) had declared the consignment unfit for human consumption.

Now, the same standards regulatory agency has given a clean bill of health to the consignment imported by the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

What Kenyans need is a firm assurance that Kebs has not been arm-twisted into clearing sub-standard imports. Should any problem arise after using this oil, the agency, and government, will have a big case to answer. It will, therefore, be interesting to know the genesis of the initial report on the imports.

According to Kebs, the imported oil was sampled, reinspected and tested and found to have met all the safety standards. This is contrary to earlier reports that the consignments had failed the Kenya Standardisation Specification for Fortified Edible Oils and Fats, especially Vitamin A.

The earlier report indicated that the consignments did not comply on Vitamin A and Insoluble Impurities requirement. But the agency says the samples did not meet Vitamin A levels but which, it explained, is not a health and safety parameter. If that is the case, then why the furore? There appears to be more to this than meets the eye. Kenyans who have already bought and used these oils deserve an assurance from not just Kebs but also the Health ministry on their own safety.

The investigation should establish whether there was corruption in the deal. Top officials, including two cabinet secretaries and a parastatal boss have been mentioned in the saga.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should establish whether or not there was interference with the procurement. Could Kebs have changed its position on the matter as a cover-up bid? The KNTC directors have been accused of not independently making decisions in the import deals.