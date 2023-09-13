Ease tax burden but push for greater compliance

The woes of Kenyans over increased taxation appear set to increase. This is hardly surprising as President William Ruto has been categorical that the people will have to make painful sacrifices as the country can no longer continue piling up external debts.

As the current debts are serviced, leaving little for other commitments, the Finance Act, 2023 that contains bitter pills for taxpayers to swallow is already being implemented after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to stop it. And it is not over yet! The people should brace themselves for tougher times ahead as the administration seeks to raise Sh650 billion from various sectors of the economy.

The National Treasury is eyeing several measures, including a possible review of Value Added Tax (VAT), whose doubling to 16 per cent was one of the most unpopular moves in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration’s first Budget. A further increase would bring it in line with the other East African Community (EAC) member states, which charge 18 per cent. The EAC Common Market Protocol provides for the harmonisation of taxes before the establishment of a monetary union. The Ruto government is also considering raising excise duty on fuel products. Of course, this will push up prices as fuel is a key driver of the economy.

However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, in an encouraging signal, has explained that higher tax rates do not necessarily bring in more revenue and are, in fact, an incentive to evade taxes. Hopefully, this should see a slowdown in the excessive taxation that Kenyans are already reeling under. A VAT increase, which now seems unlikely, could have a ripple effect across the economy, thus adversely affecting traders and consumers.