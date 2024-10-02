Ease SHIF transition

Some good government intentions needlessly get hampered by poor implementation. This appears to be the case with the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that has been touted as one of President William Ruto’s pet projects.

If, indeed, the President cares so much about improving access to healthcare for the majority of Kenyans, then his officials have terribly let him down. There is a lot of confusion and frustration, with speculation about the real intentions of the shift to the SHIF.

Would it not have been more logical, for example, to transfer all the NHIF data to the SHIF so that paid-up members are not inconvenienced during the transition? Another question that has arisen is why the shortcomings in the NHIF, especially the corruption and mismanagement, could not have been fixed instead of introducing a totally new fund. So, what will prevent the SHIF from descending into the same mess?

It is unacceptable that patients who had already paid their dues are now stranded in the chaotic SHIF roll-out. The chaos, pain and helplessness being experienced as the new system is installed are an indictment of the government for what amounts to criminal negligence.

It is a shame that the first day of the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA) and SHIF was a total disaster right across the country. It is evident that the Health ministry, county governments and the public and private health facilities are not ready for the transition. Holders of NHIF cards are being detained in hospitals for inability to pay their bills under the new system.