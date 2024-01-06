Ease human-wildlife crisis

A number of recent incidents have once again brought to the fore the need to seriously address the wildlife-human conflict. This often results in loss of property, livelihoods and even life.

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old boy was mauled by hyenas in Juja, Kiambu County, the second victim in just about a month. The Kenya Wildlife Service has deployed its personnel in the area, as 12 hyenas are translocated to help curb the problem.

In yet another incident that indicates the conflict is on the increase, a stray lion mauled a boda boda rider in Kwale County on New Year’s day near Shimba Hills National Reserve.

And, a pride of nine lions have been roaming in the villages in Kajiado East Constituency, causing a huge panic.

Marauding elephants, packs of hyenas and leopards continue to wreak havoc in communities neighbouring game parks and reserves. There is a need to secure all the parks to ensure that the wild animals do not wander to the villages. Encroaching on migratory routes for animals is exacerbating the conflict.

Some of the proven measures to tackle the wildlife-human conflict include preserving the natural habitat, and discouraging wild animals from entering farms and residential areas.

Though the Wildlife Management and Compensation Act provides a miserly Sh3 million for death and up to Sh3 million for injuries, there have been long delays in paying up. It is encouraging that in August, Parliament opened a public inquiry into unpaid claims amounting to Sh5 billion.